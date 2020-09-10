Fayose Tells Makinde Not To Win interfere In PDP Crisis

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has advised Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to not interfere in the crisis rocking the PDP in the Southwest.

Fayose said that Makinde cannot interfere in local politics despite being zonal leader of the PDP due to being the only governor the party has in the Southwest.

“There has been a reasonable Cold War about who and who become the executive of the zone. Governor Makinde has demanded that the zonal executive be sacked and a caretaker be foisted on the zone, which the party did,” he said.

“The fact that there is a sitting governor does not say I should go to another man’s state. Nobody should come to my state; if you come to my state, I will face you squarely. I will continue to respect him because he is my brother; I love him so much and I was part of his emergence.”

Meanwhile, Fayose been accused by Senator Biodun Olujimi of Ekiti South Senatorial District of conspiring against Makinde.

She said: “Makinde is the symbol of the party in the South-West.

“So, anything that must come from the zone must come through him. Fayose and his conspirators’ visit to Uche Secondus was nothing but recreational. I can take anybody to the national secretariat of the party, and we take pictures.”