Enugu Police Gives Update On IPOB Member In Custody

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, has said that the member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in police custody is currently being treated of his bullet wound.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

The statement denied a report that the suspects was chained and left to bled as a test of his wound.

“The attention of the Command has been drawn to a malicious claim making the rounds on social media that one Ofornedum Okafor, an IPOB member, was arrested and detained at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital UNTH), Enugu alongside his grandfather by the police.

“The social media publication alleged that they were detained on the order of the Commissioner of Police, who wants him to die in police custody where he is chained, rather than being treated from the bullets wounds his men illegally inflicted on him.

“Furthermore, that the Police, according to the statement credited to one Emma Powerful, the spokesman of the proscribed group, is demanding for over N200,000 bribe for his bail after extorting the sum of N55,000 before releasing his grandfather.

“And that the Commissioner will “pay a heavy price” should anything happen to the suspect.

“In view of the above, the Command enjoins the general public, particularly residents of the State, to completely disregard such unfounded, baseless and spurious claims, which contain no iota of fact or truth.

“The Command took and has been funding the treatment of the said suspect in the mentioned hospital so he can be fit enough to face pending charges against him and four others in the court of law.

“The Command warns that such acts of calumny against the police and aimed at misinforming, misleading and causing tension in the hitherto very peaceful state and threat to the police, will not be tolerated from individuals or groups.

“The Command notes that any person(s) found wanting will be made to face the full weight of the law,’’ he said.