Edo 2020: Oba Of Benin Calls For Protection Of Corps Members

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has charged security agencies protect members of the National Youth Service Corps in the forthcoming state election.

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, some NYSC corps members would be deployed as Adhoc staff to assist the state’s electoral commission.

During a visit of the NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Thursday, the Oba said, “There is need for corps members to be protected because of the desperate attitude of some politicians. The aspiration of politicians is not worth the blood of any corps member, they must be protected from any attack.”

Prior to the NYSC DG’s visit, the Oba has held a peace talk with the major stakeholders; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress candidate and the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki at his palace.