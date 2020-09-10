BBNaija: Why I Always Got Into Fights With Erica – Lucy

Lucy Edet has revealed why she always got into a fight with Erica in the 2020 BBNaija reality TV show.

Speaking with OloriSupergalTV after her eviction from the house, Lucy said that she did get along with Erica despite the issues they had.

Lucy said, “Not that we did not get along, but we had one or two issues.”

She added that Erica became a different person as soon as she became Head of House which made the fights to become frequent.

“I did not, but I tried to talk to her to be careful, because of how she was behaving.

She said she tried to warn Erica against disqualification, because “If it was coming, it wouldn’t be because of me. I would walk away.

“I wouldn’t want to be the reason anyone leaves the house.”

Lucy also revealed that she was talked out of quitting the show by Dorothy.

“At a point, I considered leaving. But I thought about the people voting to keep me in the house and how I could jeopardize my own chances.

“Then Dorathy talked me through it. So I decided to stay, since I felt I had a new friend,” she said.