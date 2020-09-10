BBNaija 2020: I’ll Be Okay If I’m Evicted – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya has said that he will be okay if he gets evicted from the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show.

The billionaire son who made this known during a discussion with Laycon is currently up for eviction this week.

His love interest, Erica, got disqualified from the show for breaching house rules despite being head of house.

“If I make it past the Sunday eviction or not, either way, I will be okay.

“There are so much to be thankful for and I will be equally grateful that I got this far.

“I keep telling everyone that whether you stay till the end, you have to be proud of yourself for coming this far.

“I feel like I have achieved a lot just by being in this house and staying this long,” he said.