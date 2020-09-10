BBNaija 2020: I’ll Be Okay If I’m Evicted – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya has said that he will be okay if he gets evicted from the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show.
The billionaire son who made this known during a discussion with Laycon is currently up for eviction this week.
His love interest, Erica, got disqualified from the show for breaching house rules despite being head of house.
“If I make it past the Sunday eviction or not, either way, I will be okay.
“There are so much to be thankful for and I will be equally grateful that I got this far.
“I keep telling everyone that whether you stay till the end, you have to be proud of yourself for coming this far.
“I feel like I have achieved a lot just by being in this house and staying this long,” he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.