Arewa Community Supports Obaseki Ahead Of Election

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has gotten the support of the Arewa Community in the state over his September 19 governorship ambition.

According to Mohammed Baba, Secretary to Sarkin Hausawa of Benin, the governor’s achievements across the state earned their support.

Hausawa made this known when the group paid a visit to the governor at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“With your performance, we have no choice than to support the governor to sustain his developmental strides across the state. We are going to support you with our Permanent Voters‘ Cards (PVCs) come September 19, 2020.”

The group added: “Obaseki is a good man and a good governor; he has transformed the state and our weapon to vote for him is our PVCs, which we are going to use on that day in his favour.

“The former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso is our ambassador. He has told us to support Governor Obaseki and that is what we are doing. He is our leader and we respect him.”

Giving his remark, Obaseki said, “My responsibilities as governor include not to discriminate as long you reside here, given birth to in Edo, do your business or have property here.

“You are first and foremost an Edo citizen. You don’t have to be an Edo indigene to get the benefits from Edo State Government because you pay taxes and your businesses are here.

“We set up schools in indigenous communities and I instructed that Hausa teachers must be employed to assist the children. Edo is a multicultural state. We have indigenous Muslims in this state and we are all brothers and sisters.

“I believe in one indivisible Nigeria. I love it when you said you want to be treated as an indigene; that is your right as we are all Nigerians, but I want to assure you that we will not make policies that discriminate against one tribe or religion.”

Obaseki continued: “I have a Senior Special Assistant (SSA), the ward sent me his name and I approved it. I made it open to the party to send names down, just to tell you that we do not discriminate as a government.

“I am happy you brought up the issue of Almajiri; we are as worried as you are, as they do not attend our schools. We are going to set up a committee to look into the issue so as to have a lasting solution.”