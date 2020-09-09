Why Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize Nomination – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed why US President Donald Trump deserved to be nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Fani-Kayode stated that actions by the US President have brought peace to the world.

Citing examples, Fani-Kayode said that Trump has been able to rid the world of terrorism by decimating ISIS and also killing General Qasim Soleimani of Iran.

He tweeted: “Delighted to hear that @realDonaldTrump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts to bring peace to the world. He struck the North/South Korea peace deal,the Israel/UAE peace deal,the Sebia/Kosovo peace deal &he recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Apart from that he killed Soleimani, the Commander of the terrorist Iranian Republican Guard, Al Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS & he crushed & destroyed ISIS itself. To cap it all no foreign leader, living or dead, has shown more concern for Christians in Nigeria than him.

“He not only deserves this nomination but he also deserves to win the prize! God bless @realDonaldTrump and a hearty congratulations to him.”