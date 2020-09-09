Home » Seven-Year-Old Boy, dies in Kano well, Official Confirms

Seven-Year-Old Boy, dies in Kano well, Official Confirms

The Kano State Fire Service, said a seven-year-old boy, Umar Ado, had died in a well at Unguwa Uku by Yarabawa St. in Tarauni LGA of the state.

A statement issued by Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the service, announced this on Wednesday.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the deceased went to fetch water.

“We received a distress call from one, Abdulrauf Abba, at about 6:00 p.m. On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 6:07 p.m.

“The corpse was removed out of the well and referred to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead’’ he said.

