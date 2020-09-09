Sancho ‘Buzzing’ To Join Man United This Summer – Fabrizio Romano

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is “buzzing” to join Manchester United this summer, according to Italian transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano gave an update on the sage to the Here We Go podcast: “My information is that Manchester United have the agreement with Jadon Sancho on his contract, commissions also for his agents.

“Sancho is buzzing to join Manchester United because he decided months ago to talk about this opportunity.

“Jadon Sancho for his personal terms and his contract is ready to join Manchester United by weeks, by months.

“The problem is between the clubs, I want to clarify because I think it’s normal that Manchester United have their position and I respect the position of the club.

“I want to speak about my info after speaking to many people involved in this transfer news about Jadon Sancho.

“The agreement between the player and Manchester United is not a problem.

“Now it is just down to Manchester United and what the club will decide to do.

“Borussia Dortmund have always said they want €120million and Manchester United were always convinced after the coronavirus that they could get the player for a lower fee, for example, €100milion with add-ons.

“At the moment this deal is in stand by because Manchester United have not called Borussia Dortmund or his agents to say you are free, or we are going for another because they are still trying to sign him.”