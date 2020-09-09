Ronaldo Speaks After Scoring 100 Goals For Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the 100 goals mark for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League game against Sweden.

The Juventus forward scored a brace in the 2-0 win against the Swedes on Tuesday.

He had missed out on the action against Croatia which Portugal won 4-1.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ronaldo said he has nothing to prove anymore.

He said, “I didn’t follow the comments. It’s an opinion.

“I knew I had left a mark at this stadium and I knew that, if I played, I would leave a mark again. I don’t care about provocations.

“What I have done in my career speaks for itself. No, I have to prove nothing to anyone, and when I have to prove it, I show it on the pitch.”