Police Arraign Three Over Alleged Possession Of Indian Hemp In Osun

The Police in Osun on Wednesday arraigned three suspects in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of Indian hemp.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Elijah Olusegun told the court that the defendants, Samson Lucas (25), Ayo Olamide (25), and Olalekan Omoniyi (22), committed the offence on Sept. 3, at about 1:00a.m. in Orile-Owu area of Osogbo.

Olusegun said that a team of police on patrol arrested the defendants with the unlawful substance.

The prosecutor said they were caught smoking the weed and attempting to embark on criminal activity.

He said the offence contravened Sections 516 and 509 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge preferred against them.

The defence counsel, Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr F. J. Omisade, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety each in the like sum.

Omisade said the sureties must be closed relatives of the defendants, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payments to the state government.

The magistrate further ordered them to deposit their passport-sized photographs and attach affidavits of means.

The case was adjourned to Oct. 8 for hearing. (NAN )