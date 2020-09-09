Police Arraign 25-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Abduction

The Police on Wednesday, arraigned a 25-year-old man, Rabiu Sanni, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged abduction.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of abduction, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 29 in Eporo-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully took a 16-year-old girl, out of the custody and protection of her parent without the consent of the parents.

Apata said that the offence contravened Section 362 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mr Taiwo Olatunji, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for hearing.