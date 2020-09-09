Ondo Elections: Agboola Has Nothing To Offer, AKeredolu Says

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has discredited his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, ahead of the state’s governorship elections billed for October 10.

Speaking during a programme on Arise TV on Monday, Akeredolu stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) is a worthy opponent than Agboola who is the candidate for the Zenith Labour Party.

Akeredolu said, “Eyitayo Jegede is my colleague; he is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria; he is worthy of the office; I cannot see anything wrong with him. He is somebody I have a lot of respect for. He is eminently qualified to be a governor, unlike some people, who are not qualified to be a governor of this state.

“But Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP, what has he got to offer this state? Nothing! But when it comes to Jegede, not because he is a SAN, but because he is learned; this state is not for a neophyte and a nincompoop. For me, Tayo (Jegede) is a gentleman and is good. I have nothing against him whatever happens at the end of the day, we will remain friends.”