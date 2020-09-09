Leke Adeboye Shades Those Whose Marriage Failed

Leke Adeboye, the son of Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has thrown shade at those whose marriage failed.
This was after his father and mother, Foluke Adeboye, celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Sharing a picture of his parents to celebrate their anniversary, Leke Adeboye slammed those who love to complain despite having a failed marriage.
”53yrs o. And someone will now think they can talk. When they didn’t even make it past reception,” he shared.
His post is apparently in reaction to the several backlashes received by Pastor Adeboye on social media over his marital advice to singles which feminists found offensive.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.