Leke Adeboye Shades Those Whose Marriage Failed

Leke Adeboye, the son of Pastor E.A Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has thrown shade at those whose marriage failed.

This was after his father and mother, Foluke Adeboye, celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Sharing a picture of his parents to celebrate their anniversary, Leke Adeboye slammed those who love to complain despite having a failed marriage.

”53yrs o. And someone will now think they can talk. When they didn’t even make it past reception,” he shared.

His post is apparently in reaction to the several backlashes received by Pastor Adeboye on social media over his marital advice to singles which feminists found offensive.