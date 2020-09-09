Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reality Show To End 2021 – Family

The Kardashians family has announced Tuesday that their reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will end next year, 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian wrote in a post to her 188 million Instagram followers.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she said.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” wrote the businesswoman and wife of rapper Kanye West.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she added. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

AFP