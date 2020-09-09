Henderson Will Do Whatever It Takes To Unseat De Gea @ManUtd – Agent

Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson will do what it takes to unseat David De Gea as the club’s number one goalkeeper, says his agent, David Lee.

After a two-year loan stint with Sheffield United, the young Englishman has returned to United, the club he loves, to face stiff contention for the number one spot with one of the world’s best goalkeeper, De Gea.

Lee told Sports Mole: “I don’t think they’re offering him a five-year deal without thinking that he can [become number one].

“Obviously you’ve got a world-class goalkeeper as number one for Manchester United. He’s made a few mistakes let’s be fair, but he’s still a top, top goalkeeper, still a world-class goalkeeper.

“Maybe Henderson coming in might make De Gea raise his game and there are two ways to look at it for Man United, but he’s got the potential to be Man United goalkeeper for sure.

“He’s another player who believes he should be playing for Man United right now, so it’s not going to faze him, he’ll just rise to that.

“There are some players that, when you think of them playing for a big club you worry about them – can they take that pressure every week? But Dean would have no problem with that, he’s a confident boy.

“He’s ready, he wants to push people. I’m sure they’re good friends in training and have a good working relationship but Dean will be focused on getting that number one spot that’s for sure and he’ll do whatever it takes to get it.” [TB]