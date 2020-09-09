Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The US president’s name has been put forward by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, according to Fox News.
On Tuesday, a White House official announced Mr Trump will hold a signing ceremony on 15 September for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalising relations between Israel and the UAE.
As part of the deal, announced at the White House on 13 August following what officials said were 18 months of talks, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.
In 2020, there were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Submissions must be made online and all nominees are discussed before a shortlist of the most worthy and interesting is drawn up.
Sky News
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.