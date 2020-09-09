Comedian AY Reveals What Causes Laziness In Nigerian Youths

Comedian AY has said that the laziness of most Nigerian youth is caused by the tragedy of unemployment.

According to the comedian who lamented on social media, the situation the youths find themselves sometimes determines their priorities.

He also revealed that it is heartbreaking to graduate with a good degree and end up in a system of governance that doesn’t work.

“The laziness of most Nigerian youth is caused by the tragedy of unemployment,” Comedian AY stated on Twitter.

“Nothing is more heartbreaking than graduating with a good degree with no job to do or finding yourself in a system of governance that doesn’t work. Your situation sometimes determines your priorities.”