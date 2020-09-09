Buhari Tells Ministers To Make Requests Through Chief Of Staff, Gambari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his ministers must pass through his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, before they can forward their requests to him.

The President made this known in Abuja on Tuesday while speaking at the five-year ministerial performance review retreat.

He also said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha, will henceforth handle matters relating to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“Let me also reiterate that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests should be channelled through the Chief of Staff.

“While all federal Executive council matters should be coordinated through the secretary to the government of the federation,” Buhari said.

Buhari had given a similar directive in 2019 when he said that requests must pass through the former Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari.