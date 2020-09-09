Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana, Killed By Soldiers

The Nigeria Army has confirmed the killing of Mr Terwase Akwaza, alias “Gana,” the ‘most wanted criminal’ in Benue state.

The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa state, Maj. -Gen. Moundhey Ali, told newsmen on Tuesday that Gana was killed at a roadblock mounted by the Army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road following exchange of gunfire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Benue state government had in 2015 granted amnesty to over 500 persons including Gana, who were terrorising parts of Benue and Taraba states, but most of them relapsed into criminality.

Gana was later in 2017, declared wanted by the Police while the Benue state government placed a N10 million bounty on him.

According to Ali, the army has recorded another breakthrough in their efforts to rid the country of the activities of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

He said: “At about 12:00 hours today (Tuesday), we received strategic information on the movement of the dreaded bandit Terwase Akwaza Agbadu AKA Gana along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road.

“Troops of Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ moved swiftly and mounted snap roadblocks along the routes.

“At about 13:00 hours, there was a meeting engagement with the convoy of Gana, a shoot out ensued and the bandit was killed.”

The Commander also said that 40 armed members of Gana’s gang were captured during the operation.

He said the captured gang members were in Army custody and would be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

Ali also disclosed that several rifles, pump-action guns, ammunition, charms and explosives among other items were recovered from the gang.

He said Gana’s corpse had been deposited in an undisclosed hospital mortuary. (NAN)