What Will Happen To Biafra If I Speak With Nnamdi Kanu – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that he believes the idea of Biafra will be dropped by Nnamdi Kanu if he gets the chance to speak with him.

He made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

This comes weeks after the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, clashed with security operatives in Enugu State.

“I am an ardent believer in unified Nigeria. Nigerians are so entangled with each other that we can’t talk about separation.

“We are a united country and our focus should be on taking advantage of our population to build a stronger economy.

“We have reached a point where all Nigerians should be canvassing for strong institutions where rule of law and order are observed.

“Where the hardware and software components of a democratic nation are comprehensively promoted.

“If the Federal Government permits me, I will go to the United Kingdom and negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria.

“I will convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra because our people don’t need it.

“We need a united Nigeria that will allow different cultures and tongues to live peacefully in any part of the country.

“A country where people can comfortably do their businesses without fear of the unknown,” he said.