We Are Proud Of Our Achievements, Buhari Tells Ministers, Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his ministers and top-level officials that they should be proud of the achievements of his administration.
Speaking at the first year ministerial review retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, Buhari charged his officials to blow the trumpets of their achievements without shame regardless of critics.
“I have to charge all of you to defend the Government vigorously and not allow irresponsible and politically motivated activists to keep spreading patent falsehoods about this government.
“Information to the public should be better packaged. Go on the offensive.
“We are proud of our achievements and we should blow our own trumpets,” the president said.
