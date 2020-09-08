Treating One COVID-19 Patient Costs N400,000 – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revealed the cost implication of treating a COVID-19 patient, revealing that it costs N400,000 to treat a patient.



Speaking on Monday at the executive committee meeting of the traditional rulers chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar. the governor informed the traditional rulers of their critical roles on people at the grassroots to curve the spread of the virus and other diseases.

El Rufai, in addition, called on northern traditional rulers not to relent in spearheading the campaigns to avoid the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the region, stressing that the cost of treating COVID-19 patients is digging a big hole in the government’s coffers.

Traditional rulers from the nineteen northern States met in Kaduna on Monday to discuss the security and socio-economic challenges confronting the region particularly in the southern part of the state. (Channels TV)