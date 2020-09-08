Pregnant Woman, Motorcyclist Killed By Car Thief In Delta

A pregnant woman and a motorcyclist have been killed in Delta State on Sunday by a car thief who while escaping with the stolen vehicle.

The suspect who is yet to be identified reportedly stole a Peugeot car belonging to one Martin in Isselu-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, claims to have no details of the incident at the moment, The Punch quoted a police source who said the suspect had been arrested but receiving treatment in hospital.

“I wanted to go to Asaba, so, I decided to get one or two passengers. I left the key in the ignition because I did not go far.

“Before I could know what was happening, somebody just jumped inside the car and sped off out.

“The man he ran into an okada man who carried a pregnant woman and they died on the spot. When we got to the scene, I found out that the man who try to steal my car is Fulani man.

“When people came to the scene and saw that the pregnant woman and the okada rider already dead, they pounced on him before police rescued him,” Martin said narrating the incident.