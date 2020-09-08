Ondo Election To Determine 2023 Presidency For Southwest – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that the outcome of the coming gubernatorial election in the state will determine the chances of the Southwest in the 2023 presidency.

Akeredolu made this known when he held a meeting with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, and traditional leaders in the state.

Tinubu is believed to be eyeing the 2023 presidency, although he’s yet to declare his ambition.

“The October 10 election in Ondo State is not about Akeredolu but about the future of Ondo State and the entire Yoruba nation because whatever the outcome will be shall determine our seriousness in the quest for the 2023 presidency,” the governor said.