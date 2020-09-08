Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Below are some of the top news from Nigerian Newspapers today, Friday, September 4, 2020.

1. President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday assured Nigerians of the willingness and determination of the Federal Government to provide stable electricity to every home and industry.

The President said the implementation of a ‘willing buyer, willing seller policy’ in the power sector has opened opportunities for increased delivery of electricity.

2. The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government says the price of electricity and fuel in Nigeria are the lowest in West Africa.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, in a statement on Monday, noted that with the price of crude inching up, the price of petrol locally was also bound to increase, hence the latest price of N162 per litre.

3. The Government of Ogun State has finally reopened schools, five months after they were shut down to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.

The state government said schools should reopen on September 21 for the first term of 2020/2021 session.

4. Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, is reportedly in a hospital in Berlin, Germany.

Reports said the latest trip was the third time Adamu would be flown abroad in recent months.

5. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the hike in the price of petrol by the Nigerian Government.

PDP warned that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government was pushing Nigerians to the wall.

6. Chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar (III), on Monday, in Kaduna, described the killings in the southern part of the state as “madness” that had to be stopped immediately.

Speaking during a Council’s Executive meeting in Kaduna, the monarch noted that no man in his right senses goes on a killing spree of innocent people under whatever guise.

7. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says the country recorded 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This latest figure now brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 55,160, with 1,061 deaths so far recorded.

8. Popular On-Air-Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has revealed that his father is a Yoruba man, while his mother is European, following Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s claim that he’s a bastard.

Replying Pastor Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, Freeze wondered why the Nigerian Police had not arrested the cleric for hate speech.

9. The immediate past Acting General Manager of the National Arts Theatre, Lagos State, Mr. Sunday Baba, on Monday, said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) didn’t take over the national monument.

Baba explained that the CBN, through the Bankers’ Committee, would only renovate the theatre complex and hand it over to the Federal Government.

10. The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS.

Akufo-Addo was elected as the new ECOWAS Chair at the ongoing 57th Summit in Niamey, Republic of Niger.