Messi’s Exit Won’t Have Been A Serious Worry – La Liga

La Liga president, Javier Tebas has said that the prospect of Lionel Messi leaving the league was a cause of worry for him.

Messi who handed a transfer request to Barcelona board had it turned down due to a contract he has with the club.

He was heavily touted to be on his way to Manchester City until he was reminded of the clause in his contract which must be met before he leaves.

However, Tebas revealed that the league is above individual players and clubs and that his exit won’t have been a serious worry.

Tebas told reporters: “A serious worry, no. A worry, yes.

“La Liga has been working for quite a few years to ensure that as a brand it is above individual players and clubs so the value is not affected by one or two players.

“But there was some worry because after 20 years with us, you want him to be here and not in another league.”