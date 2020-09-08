Man City’s De Bruyne Crowned PFA Player Of The Year

Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, has been named the 2020 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year.

The midfielder beat Liverpool’s title-winning quarter of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to become Manchester City’s first recipient of the award.

“Most of the time he just lets me be me,” the 29-year-old said of Guardiola. “We speak often about the team but in a lot of senses, he knows when he gives the orders of what the team has to do that I will listen.

“But then on the other side, he gives me a lot of freedom; I don’t know why that’s just the way it goes between us.

“He knows in one way I will always put the team first and then obviously if I can help myself I’m going to do that.

“But he knows that I want the team to win and if the team wins I will gain from it. So I think in that sense he feels fine and he trusts me completely.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Bethany England taking the women’s award, while Alexander-Arnold did picked up the award for the PFA Young Player of the Year, beating England youngsters Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka to the prize. (Sky Sports)