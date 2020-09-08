Lala Akindoju Slams Ibiyeomie Over Threat On Daddy Freeze

Actress Lala Akindoju has said that Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries misrepresented the gospel of Jesus Christ with his threat against Daddy Freeze.

Ibiyeomie made the threat after Daddy Freeze reacted to a post in which Bishop David Oyedepo advised women to be in total submission for marriage to work.

Taking Daddy Freeze’s words as an insult, Ibiyeomie issued his threat saying, “The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him. Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born. I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job, will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

Reacting to the pastor’s outburst, Lala Akindoju stated that it made her ashamed of him.

She wrote: “Meanwhile, I just watched the video of that pastor. It is wrong, SO WRONG! First as a supposed christian, then as leader and finally as human human being. I’m even more shocked at the congregation echoing the insults.

Please that is not what the Bible preaches, this is why it is important to know God for yourself, read your bible yourself and don’t get blinded by religion. I am very ashamed for him only because he has misrepresented the gospel of Jesus. Proverbs 18 is a good scripture to meditate on today. Selah!”