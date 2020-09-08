Labour: Rivers Gov’t Reopens Secretariat As NLC Suspends Rally

The Rivers Government, on Tuesday, unsealed the Nigeria Labour Congress secretariat in Port Harcourt, following an agreement signed with the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had sealed the NLC secretariat in March for correction of a structural deficit.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, on Sept. 4, issued a notice to hold mass rally over the sealed secretariat among other lingering industrial dispute.

However, after a six-hour deliberation on Monday, the organised labour reached an agreement with the state government to address all contending issues and for the protest to be called off.

Government officials arrived at the secretariat at about 7.00 a.m. and remove the seal to fulfil part of the agreement.

Wabba, who addressed workers of the affiliated unions at the secretariat, said the government promised to address all the issues that caused the labour movement to declare trade dispute with the state.

He said that labour would ensure that the agreement was implemented to the latter.

He noted that the planned rally was a warning to other states not to neglect the welfare of workers. (NAN)