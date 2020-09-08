Inter Sign Ex-Man City Left-Back Kolarov From Roma

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of former Manchester City left-back, Aleksandar Kolarov, from fellow Italian side, AS Roma.

Antonio Conte’s side made the announcement of Kolarov’s purchase on it’s official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri will pay €1.5 million for the 34-year-old defender according to official information from his former club Roma. Due to add-ons, the amount could rise by a further €500,000. (Transfer Market)

Kolarov reportedly putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

“You never get used to wars. But to the sirens yes. Or at least, so it was with Aleksandar Kolarov and his friends,” the statement reads.

“The schools closed. The days, thus, spent playing football, on the street, waiting for that sound. Passion and obsession, in a positive sense.

“From the youth teams of Red Star to Inter, passing through Cukaricki Stankom, OFK Belgrade, Lazio, Manchester City, Rome.

“That he is not, he is simply Kolarov: a lover of the football, conscious of his own ability and with a desire, even at 34 years of age, to add pages to a story, which has seen him become captain of Serbia, of which he is very proud.

“This is Aleksandar Kolarov: not just free kicks, which everyone knows so well. A new Interista,” the club statement read on its official website.