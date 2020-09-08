Greenwood Apologizes After Dismissal From England Squad

Manchester United striker, Mason Greenwood has apologized for his conduct after England’s game against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

Greenwood and Phil Foden of Manchester City are said to have invited girls to England team’s hotel after a 1-0 win against Iceland which was their debut for the Three Lions.

This earned them a dismissal by manager Gareth Southgate from England’s game against Denmark.

Greenwood said: “Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologize to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

“In particular, I want to apologize to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

“Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life, and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

“I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”