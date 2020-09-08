Electricity, Fuel Hike: Students, Workers Protest In Ibadan, Osogbo

Prior to the electricity and fuel price increase by the Federal Government, students and workers have taken to the street in Ibadan and Osogbo to protest.

Recall that the Federal Government recently increased the pump price of petroleum from N145 to N161 per litre while suddenly light bill AKA electricity tariff increased from 30.23 Naira for one kWh (kilowatt unit of energy per hour) to as much as 62.33 Naira per kWh.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier blamed COVID-19 pandemic for the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff across the country.

Students in Osun capital, Osogbo were seen moving across some parts of the city, while their counterparts in Ibadan, including workers and civil society groups, did same to kick against the government’s decision to increase electricity and fuel prices.

“We say no to fuel price hike and electricity tariff increment at this period when many people have lost their jobs, many have not even been paid salaries for the past six months.

“Prices of food, other goods and services have continued to increase while salaries are either being slashed into half for so many while others don’t even get at all.

“But despite these hardships, the government has continued to increase prices of commodities. The consistent show of ineptitude and cluelessness on the part of the President and his cabinet is worrisome,” says the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Mayowa Opakunle.