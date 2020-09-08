Depay Confirms Barcelona Interest, Ready To Speak With Lyon

Former Manchester United winger, Memphis Depay has confirmed Barcelona interest and would speak to his current employer Olympique Lyon about it.

Speaking after the defeat to Italy in last night’s Nations League qualifier, the Holland striker told NOS: “We will wait and see what happens … Tomorrow I will speak with Olympique Lyonnais.

“I know there is interest, but I can’t say much more, mainly because I haven’t talked much with my agent either.”

It’s emerged Barca hope to include Samuel Umtiti, a former OL player, in their offer for Depay. The Catalans rate Depay in the €25-30m class.

The striker’s OL contract is now inside the final 12 months. [TB]