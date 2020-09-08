BBNaija 2020: What Attracted Me To Kiddwaya – Erica Reveals

Erica has said that she got drawn to Kiddwaya in the BBNaija reality TV show because she discovered that they had the same kind of lifestyle.

Erica made this known in her first interview since she got disqualified from the show.

She was disqualified for breaching house rules which included bullying Laycon and pouring water on the bed she was to share with Prince.

During the interview, Erica revealed that she’s not sure Kiddwaya feels the same way she does about him.

“What drew me to Kiddwaya is the fact that I feel like we kind of have some similarities. We are both carefree, we are not crazy, we are both complete babies. Our conversations just flowed very naturally. We are both cool.

“I do not think Kiddwaya feels the same way about me, but I don’t really care about that.

“I think Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes, but I think it’s my responsibility. I also think I played a role in him getting strikes too,” she added.