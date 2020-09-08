Bayelsa Assembly Confirms More Appointees Of Gov Diri

Bayelsa House of Assembly has screened and confirmed at least five more appointees of the state Governor, Duoye Diri, NAN reports.
Of the five new appointees, two were nominated as Commissioners, while the three other were appointed to serve as Chairman and members of the state’s Local Government Service Commission.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the house during its plenary on Tuesday accessed the capability and past records of the appointees forwarded to it by Gov. Douye Diri.
Those confirmed included; Mr Keme Warebi and Erasmus Patrick as Commissioner designates.
While Mr Lambert Ototo, Odudu Awipi and Cleopas Carter, were confirmed as Chairman and member of the state local government service commission.
Speaking during the screening, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku Obiyai (PDP – Yenagoa constituency ll) and Wisdom Fafi, (PDP – Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency l) urged the appointees to key into the vision of Diri’s administration and work to uplift Bayelsa. (NAN)
