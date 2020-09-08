Banker Charged To Court By EFCC For Alleged N80million Fraud

A Union Bank of Nigeria’s Staff has been arraigned before the Katsina State High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kano Zonal office.

Kolapo Oduwole was charged to court on a six-count charge of forgery and fraud in the sum of N80,000,000( Eighty Million Naira only).

The plaintiff alleged that Oduwole forged signatures of the Relationship Manager of the Bank on three fixed deposits certificates.

In addition, Oduwole was said to have presented the deposit certificates to some customers and subsequently got the customers to fix their money in fixed deposit accounts controlled only by him.

It was further alleged that, after the money was fixed, the defendant transferred it into various accounts to conduct his personal businesses.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Aisha Tahar Habib requested the court for a trial date and that the defendant be remanded in the Commission’s custody as he is still under investigation.

Defence counsel, M.M Rimaye, did not object to the prosecution’s application.

Justice Danladi adjourned the matter till October 12, 2020, for the commencement of trial and remanded the accused person in EFCC’s custody.