The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for supporting the recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariffs.

In a statement issued by the PDP Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, the party accused Abiodun of always supporting anti-peoples policies.

The party also said that the recent hike is aimed at impoverishing Nigerians.

The statement reads in part: “Our great party therefore condemns the unnecessary show of solidarity with the anti-people government by the Governor of Ogun State, a man who is expected to show compassion and empathy to the general well-being of the people. It is however, not too surprising, judging by the woeful failure of his government in Ogun State in providing required palliatives to the people who have been deprived of decent means of livelihood as a result of the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic.

“The hike in price of PMS and other ill-conceived increments on public utilities, on its own, is evil, ill-timed, callous and wicked. And any form of support expressed by anybody, in any guise or disguise, from any quarter, no matter how highly placed also stands condemned.

“It is despicable that Gov. Abiodun and his failing government is always found in bed with any policy that is capable of taking lives out of the people.

“Little wonder, he chose to give account of his stewardship for his 52 weeks in office as Ogun State Governor to President Muhammadu Buhari, rather than counting the people of Ogun State worthy of his account of stewardship.”

“Evidently, Gov. Abiodun’s government has continued to demonstrate this in its snail speed approach to issue of responsible governance, to its opaque attitude in the management of Local Government administration, to his continuous refusal to remit mandatory workers deductions and allowances as at when due,” the Ogun PDP alleged.