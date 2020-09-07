What PSG Must Do To Win Champions League – Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has said that Paris St Germain must sign new players if it dreams of bouncing back in the UEFA Champions League.

The French Ligue 1 club lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 2019/2020 final. That was the first time the club would reach the final of the competition after years of huge spending on big players.

However, Mbappe believes they still need to spend more to win the Champions League.

“Of course I am optimistic that we will win the Champions League. We have to because, if we don’t believe it, no one is going to believe it for us,” Mbappe told Telefoot .

“It’s football and you have to get over it. Lots of teams lost a final and won the year after. Obviously, PSG grew up with this final. Before, we had this block of the quarter-finals, now we broke that.

“You have to recruit well, you have to buy players. I hope we will have good recruits and that we can restart the season with the aim of doing better.”