“Tinubu Will Know Which Party Is Dead In Ondo State” – PDP

The Ondo Peoples Democratic Party has hit back at the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for labelling the PDP as “dead” in the state.

Tinubu was labelled a daydreamer in a statement signed by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, on Sunday, as the party vowed to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

In its statement, the PDP said, “Only last year, the PDP defeated the Buhari-led APC roundly at the presidential elections. The PDP also won two out of the three senatorial seats in Ondo State. How can such a party by any stretch of imagination be said to be dead?

“It is shameful that the only project Tinubu came to inaugurate in three and half years is the Revenue House, a building that stands as a signpost of multiple taxations of the Ondo State people.

“The PDP is offering affordable education and health care delivery as against Aketi engineered astronomical tuition fees that have thrown many of the students in tertiary institutions out of school. By October 10, Tinubu will know which party is dead in Ondo State.”