Thugs Invade Premises Of Ondo State House Of Assembly Complex

The Ondo State House of Assembly has been invaded by some suspected thugs who arrived at the premises in various vehicles.

According to Channels Television, the thugs besieged the Assembly Complex in a bid to prevent some lawmakers who were previously suspended from entering the House.

Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundej, and four others are among the lawmakers prevented from entering the house.

Recall that the lawmakers were suspended for refusing to sign an impeachment notice on the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The suspension has been nullified by a State High Court which ordered all their entitlements returned to them.

More details to follow…