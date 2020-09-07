They’ll Arrest Us If We Complain Of Fuel, Electricity Tariff Hike – Harrysong

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, has given an unexpected calm reaction to the increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff across the country.

Complains and backlashes have been meted at the government for taking the decision under the current economic condition caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The hike comes as many have been either furloughed, sacked from their respective jobs or forced to accept a salary reduction as a result of the pandemic.

Harrysong’s comment came in reacting to a tweet by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Henry Shield.

Henry Shield had tweeted;

“Like play like play, APC took a bag of Rice from N8k to N32k. Fuel from N89 to N162, a dollar from N160 to N480”

Reacting to this, Harrysong wrote;