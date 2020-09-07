Reno Omokri Blames BBNaija As Buhari Increases Fuel Price

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has blamed BBNaija reality TV show as the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari increased fuel price.

Reno Omokri said that Buhari was emboldened to increase fuel price from N148 to N151 per litre after he learnt that youths in the country are preoccupied with BBNaija.

The former presidential aide also said that he “was stunned to see youths organise a fundraiser for a disqualified BBNaija housemate.”

He tweeted: “I was told that General Buhari was afraid to raise the prices of fuel and electricity.

“What emboldened him was when he saw how BBN has completely distracted Nigeria’s youth.”

He added: “General Buhari’s initial plan was to increase the prices of fuel and electric in October. But his advisers warned that by that time BBNaija would have ended. That is why he increased it ahead of plan. And his plan has worked!”