PSG Forward, Mbappe Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kylian Mbappe will miss France’s Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19.
France’s national team management on Monday confirmed that Mbappe, who scored the winning goal against Sweden on Saturday, has contracted the virus.
Mbappe, who took part in Monday evening’s training session before learning the result of his test, is the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus. Neymar was among the first to test positive last week.
AFP
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.