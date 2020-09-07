PSG Forward, Mbappe Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kylian Mbappe will miss France’s Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

France’s national team management on Monday confirmed that Mbappe, who scored the winning goal against Sweden on Saturday, has contracted the virus.

Mbappe, who took part in Monday evening’s training session before learning the result of his test, is the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus. Neymar was among the first to test positive last week.

AFP