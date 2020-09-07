Ondo Road Crash Kills Three, Injures 14 Other Commuters

At least three people were killed and 14 other injured in a fatal car accident along the Owo/Ikare-Akoko of Ondo State on Sunday evening.

According to the spokesperson of the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Omotola Ogunbanwo the accident was reportedly caused by the driver of a Blue DAF Trailer with no registration number, which had a brake failure and crushed two other vehicles.

A white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BDF731XT, and a blue Mercedes Benz towing truck with no registration number were also involved in the accident.

According to her, the injured victims have been taken to the General Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, for treatment; while the remains of the dead have been deposited at the morgue at the General Hospital, Iwaro, Oka-Akoko.

The FRSC Spokesperson advised motorists to avoid over-speeding and dangerous driving.

She also urged them to avoid night journey, obey traffic rules, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip. [Channels TV]