Nigerian Soldiers Kill Five Bandits, Arrest Eight Others In Benue, Nasarawa

At least five bandits have been killed and eight others arrested as troops of the Nigerian military raided in Benue and Nasarawa States.

According to the Nigerian Military High Command, the operation was carried out by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche indicates that four of the bandits were eliminated during a raid on their hideout in Tse Agi, Gwer West LGA of Benue State and the fifth, along Benue-Nasarawa border.

Several arms were recovered during the encounter.

The Military commended the public for providing credible intelligence information that facilitated the successful operation.