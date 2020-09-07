Mimiko Is Dead Politically – Akeredolu Takes Swipe At Former Governor

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has taken a swipe at his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, and the former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko.

Akeredolu who spoke on Arise TV ahead of the gubernatorial election in Ondo State said that Mimiko is dead politically.

He also said that Agboola, whom he would be running against in the October election, is only wasting his money on support from Mimiko.

According to him, the alignment between Mimiko and Agboola doesn’t in any way affect him.

He said, “Does it affect me, does it make me nervous? The answer is no. I am confident of my victory. Who are these people? They were never my allies.

“I ran against him (Mimiko) in 2012. I ran against Jegede in 2016 with Mimiko supporting him. I have treated him fairly. Mimiko has his own trait, if Agboola with all he did finds solace in Mimiko, it is because they have the same trait, they are people prone to betrayer.

“Mimiko is not a political force anywhere, he left governor’s office, and tried the senate, he did not win. He did not even win his local government, he is a spent force.

“He is dead politically, he is probably looking for someone to resurrect him, and maybe Agboola has some money to spend on him. I know Agboola has some money to waste. Mimiko is a nobody anymore. You guys are the ones keeping them alive.”