Man City Stars – Mahrez, Laporte Test Positive For COVID-19

Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte may not be available for Manchester City’s 2020/21 season’s opening game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The club confirmed that the players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus, according to Sky SPorts.

City added in a statement: “Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”