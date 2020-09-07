I Will Arrest Daddy Freeze If He Insults Oyedepo – Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has slammed OAP Daddy Freeze for insulting Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church.

Daddy Freeze recently slammed Oyedepo for saying that for a marriage to work, a woman has to be in total submission.

His words against the clergyman didn’t sit well with Ibiyeomie who promised to arrest Daddy Freeze when next he tries such.

He said: “I can’t be alive and you insult my father. The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo I will deal with him and arrest him.

“Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born.

“I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”