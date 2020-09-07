How I Survived My Divorce With My Ex-Husband – Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has opened up on how she pulled through her divorce with her ex-husband Maje Ayida.
Recall that on 15 January 2014, Makinwa married Maje Ayida, whom she had been involved with for eight years. In 2015, she separated from Ayida after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.
Their divorce was made official in 2017, bringing an end to their three years marriage.
Advising a follower on social media, she said, “I took it one day at a time hun,” Toke explained, adding, “had good days, bad days, the dark cloud won’t last forever. I promise you’ll smile again.
“It is a dark valley but what doesn’t kill you will only wish it did cos you’re reborn. You will rise from it all, I promise.”
